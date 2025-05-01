According to research in developmental psychology, what is the most likely effect on IQ for children raised in substandard circumstances?
A
They will always have higher IQs than children raised in enriched circumstances.
B
They should experience a gradual increase in IQ regardless of their environment.
C
They are likely to experience a gradual decrease or stagnation in IQ compared to peers raised in enriched environments.
D
Their IQ will remain completely unaffected by environmental factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of IQ (Intelligence Quotient) as a measure of cognitive abilities, which can be influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.
Recognize that developmental psychology research shows environmental conditions, such as quality of nutrition, stimulation, education, and emotional support, play a significant role in cognitive development.
Identify that substandard circumstances often lack adequate resources and stimulation, which can negatively impact brain development and cognitive functioning.
Note that children raised in enriched environments typically have access to better learning opportunities and support, which can promote higher IQ scores over time.
Conclude that children raised in substandard circumstances are likely to experience a gradual decrease or stagnation in IQ compared to peers raised in enriched environments, due to the lack of positive environmental influences.
