Which of the following lists best represents three characteristics commonly demonstrated by a person with good mental or emotional health?
A
Avoidance of social interaction, pessimism, and high anxiety
B
Impulsivity, difficulty managing emotions, and poor communication skills
C
Frequent mood swings, social withdrawal, and low self-confidence
D
Ability to cope with stress, positive self-esteem, and healthy relationships
Step 1: Understand the concept of good mental or emotional health. It generally includes the ability to manage stress effectively, maintain a positive view of oneself, and build and sustain healthy relationships with others.
Step 2: Analyze each list of characteristics provided in the problem to see if they align with the qualities of good mental health. Look for traits that indicate positive coping mechanisms, emotional stability, and social connectedness.
Step 3: Identify negative traits such as avoidance, pessimism, impulsivity, mood swings, and social withdrawal, which are typically signs of poor mental or emotional health rather than good health.
Step 4: Recognize that the list containing 'ability to cope with stress, positive self-esteem, and healthy relationships' reflects the core components of good mental health, as these traits promote resilience, confidence, and social support.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the list that includes positive coping skills, self-esteem, and healthy relationships, as these are widely accepted indicators of good mental or emotional health.
