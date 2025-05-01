According to attribution theory, a person who interrupts during a conversation is most likely perceived to be displaying which of the following characteristics?
A
Reacting to a noisy environment (an external attribution)
B
Following cultural norms that encourage interruption
C
Rude or lacking in social skills (an internal attribution)
D
Demonstrating high intelligence
1
Understand the basics of attribution theory, which explains how people infer the causes of others' behavior, distinguishing between internal (dispositional) and external (situational) attributions.
Identify the behavior in question: a person interrupting during a conversation.
Consider whether the behavior is attributed to internal factors (such as personality traits or social skills) or external factors (such as environmental influences or cultural norms).
Evaluate the options given: reacting to a noisy environment (external), following cultural norms (external), being rude or lacking social skills (internal), or demonstrating high intelligence (internal but less relevant).
Recognize that according to attribution theory, interrupting is most commonly perceived as an internal attribution related to the person's character, such as being rude or lacking social skills.
