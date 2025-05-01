According to attribution theory, which of the following best explains why Tom might be attracted to Myrtle?
A
Tom is attracted to Myrtle only because of social pressure from his friends.
B
Tom attributes Myrtle's attention to his own desirable qualities, leading to increased attraction.
C
Tom believes attraction is purely based on fate and not influenced by personal or situational factors.
D
Tom's attraction to Myrtle is entirely due to genetic predisposition, with no role for cognitive interpretation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of attribution theory, which explains how individuals interpret causes of behavior and events, often distinguishing between internal (dispositional) and external (situational) attributions.
Step 2: Identify that in the context of attraction, attribution theory suggests people are more likely to feel attracted when they believe the other person's attention or behavior is due to their own positive qualities (an internal attribution).
Step 3: Analyze the options given: attraction due to social pressure is an external attribution, attraction based on fate ignores cognitive interpretation, and genetic predisposition is a biological explanation, not an attribution.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct explanation involves Tom attributing Myrtle's attention to his own desirable qualities, which is an internal attribution leading to increased attraction.
Step 5: Conclude that according to attribution theory, Tom's increased attraction to Myrtle is best explained by his cognitive interpretation that Myrtle's attention reflects his positive traits.
