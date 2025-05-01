Preconceived attitudes that inevitably guide our attention and our memories are called ______.
A
attributions
B
schemas
C
heuristics
D
prototypes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about preconceived attitudes that guide our attention and memories. These are mental structures or frameworks that help us organize information.
Step 2: Review the options given: 'attributions', 'schemas', 'heuristics', and 'prototypes'. Each term has a specific meaning in psychology.
Step 3: Recall that 'attributions' refer to explanations we make about others' behavior, not necessarily guiding attention or memory.
Step 4: Recognize that 'heuristics' are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb used for decision-making, rather than frameworks guiding attention and memory.
Step 5: Identify that 'schemas' are cognitive frameworks or preconceived ideas that influence how we perceive, attend to, and remember information, fitting the description in the question.
