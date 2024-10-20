Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
Stress Physiology
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
You are living in a place that experiences wildfires annually. This year, in particular, has had multiple weeks of high-intensity fires. Which physiological system is likely activated in this situation?
A
HPA Axis.
B
Sympathetic Nervous System.
C
Secondary appraisal.
D
Parasympathetic Nervous System.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of the problem: The scenario involves a stressful situation due to the presence of wildfires.
Understand the physiological systems involved in stress response: The body has several systems that respond to stress, including the HPA Axis and the Sympathetic Nervous System.
Consider the role of the HPA Axis: The Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) Axis is a central stress response system that releases cortisol, a hormone that helps the body manage stress.
Consider the role of the Sympathetic Nervous System: This system is part of the autonomic nervous system and is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, increasing heart rate and energy availability.
Evaluate which system is most likely activated: In a high-stress situation like wildfires, both the HPA Axis and the Sympathetic Nervous System are likely activated, but the immediate response is typically associated with the Sympathetic Nervous System.
Related Videos
Related Practice