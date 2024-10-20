Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
13. Stress and Health
Stress Physiology
Multiple Choice
Which part of the body is directly responsible for the release of cortisol?
A
Hypothalamus.
B
Adrenal medulla.
C
Pituitary Gland.
D
Adrenal Cortex.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cortisol is a steroid hormone that plays a role in the body's stress response.
Recognize that the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and adrenal glands are part of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which regulates stress responses.
Identify that the hypothalamus releases corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) to signal the pituitary gland.
The pituitary gland then secretes adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) in response to CRH.
Finally, ACTH stimulates the adrenal cortex, which is the outer part of the adrenal glands, to release cortisol into the bloodstream.
