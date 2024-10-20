Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Communication in the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are a class of drugs that prevent the reuptake of serotonin. Based on this, which of the following statements is true regarding SSRIs?
A
SSRIs stop neurotransmitters from drifting out of the synapse.
B
SSRIs close the receptors on the postsynaptic neuron.
C
SSRIs decrease the amount of time that serotonin is in the synapse.
D
SSRIs increase the amount of time that serotonin is in the synapse.
