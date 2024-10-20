Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Communication in the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Which of the follow statements about action potentials are true?
I) A neuron’s resting potential is -55 mV.
II) An all-or-nothing response means once the threshold is reached, the action potential will fire.
III) The refractory period means there is a time where the neuron can’t fire.
A
I & II only.
B
I & III only.
C
II & III only.
D
I, II, & III.
