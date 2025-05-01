A university claims that the average SAT math score of its incoming freshmen is 600. A skeptical education researcher believes this might not be accurate. The researcher collects a random sample of 40 students and finds a sample mean SAT math score of 622. The population standard deviation is known to be 70. Using a significance level of = 0.05, test the researcher’s claim.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,
P-val: 0.026; Reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.026; Fail to reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.013; Reject the null hypothesis
P-val: 0.013; Fail to reject the null hypothesis
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: ,
Sample: , ,
