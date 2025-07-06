Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution refers to the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. In this case, the mean of the sample of 40 cans will follow a normal distribution due to the Central Limit Theorem, which states that the distribution of the sample mean will approximate a normal distribution as the sample size increases.

Standard Error Standard error is the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of a statistic, commonly the sample mean. It quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. For this scenario, the standard error can be calculated using the formula: standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size, which helps determine if the sample mean of 127.9 ounces is significantly different from the population mean of 128 ounces.