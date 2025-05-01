Test the claim about the population mean μ μ at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the P P -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.

Claim: μ > 52 μ>52 , α = 0.10 α=0.10

Sample: x ˉ = 53.1 x̄=53.1 , s = 4.7 s=4.7 , n = 20 n=20