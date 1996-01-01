Performing a Runs Test In Exercises 15 – 20, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Use α = 0.05

Coin Toss A coach records the results of the coin toss at the beginning of each football game for a season. The results are shown, where H represents heads and T represents tails. The coach claimed the tosses were not random. Test the coach’s claim.

H T T T H T H H T T T T H T H H