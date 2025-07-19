Explain why the Kruskal-Wallis test is always a right-tailed test.
"In Exercises 1–5, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha,
[APPLET] The table shows the sales prices for a random sample of apartment condominiums and cooperatives in four U.S. regions. At , can you conclude that the distribution of the sales prices in at least one region is different from the others? (Adapted from National Association of Realtors)
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
ANOVA (Analysis of Variance)
P-value
The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization. The NBER provides information for better understanding of how the U.S. economy works. Researchers at the NBER concentrate on four types of empirical research: developing new statistical measurements, estimating quantitative models of economic behavior, assessing the effects of public policies on the U.S. economy, and projecting the effects of alternative policy proposals.One of the NBER’s interests is the median income of people in different regions of the United States. The table at the right shows the annual incomes (in dollars) of a random sample of people (15 years and over) in a recent year in four U.S. regions: Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.
In Exercises 1–5, refer to the annual incomes of people in the table. Use for all tests.
Use technology to perform a sign test to test the claim that the median annual income in the Midwest is greater than $30,000.
Performing a Runs Test In Exercises 15 – 20, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Use α = 0.05
Coin Toss A coach records the results of the coin toss at the beginning of each football game for a season. The results are shown, where H represents heads and T represents tails. The coach claimed the tosses were not random. Test the coach’s claim.
H T T T H T H H T T T T H T H H
Performing a Runs Test In Exercises 15 – 20, (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Use α = 0.05
Coin Toss A coach records the results of the coin toss at the beginning of each football game for a season. The results are shown, where H represents heads and T represents tails. The coach claimed the tosses were not random. Test the coach’s claim.
H T T T H T H H T T T T H T H H
"In Exercises 1–5, (b) decide which nonparametric test to use,
In Exercises 1–5, (d) find the test statistic,
"In Exercises 1–5, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis,
In Exercises 1–5, (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
