When observed results are unlikely under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true, we say the result is _____and we reject the null hypothesis.
True or False: When testing a hypothesis using the Classical Approach, if the sample proportion is too many standard deviations from the proportion stated in the null hypothesis, we reject the null hypothesis.
Explain what “statistical significance” means.