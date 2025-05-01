Describe a Type I & Type II Error for each scenario.
A snack company guarantees that each bag contains at least 200 g of chips.
Type I: We conclude the average repair cost is more than when it's actually or less.
Type II: We conclude the average repair cost is or less when it's more than that.
Type I: We conclude the average repair cost is more than \)75 when it's actually \)75 or less.
Type II: We conclude the average repair cost is more than \)75 when it's actually \)75 or less.
Type I: We conclude the average repair cost is \)75 when it's actually more than \$75.
Type II: We conclude the average repair cost is \)75 or less when it's actually \)75 or less.
Type I: We conclude the average repair cost is \)75 or less when it's more than that.
Type II: We conclude the average repair cost is \)75 or less when it's more than that.
A new cancer screening test reports whether a patient has cancer.