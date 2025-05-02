Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type I Error A Type I error occurs when a null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected when it is actually true. This is often referred to as a 'false positive,' meaning that the test suggests there is an effect or difference when none exists. The probability of making a Type I error is denoted by the significance level (alpha), commonly set at 0.05.

Type II Error A Type II error happens when a null hypothesis is not rejected when it is false. This is known as a 'false negative,' indicating that the test fails to detect an effect or difference that is present. The probability of making a Type II error is represented by beta, and the power of a test is calculated as 1 - beta, reflecting the test's ability to correctly identify a true effect.