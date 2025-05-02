Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:47 minutes
Problem 8.RE.5a
Textbook Question
Type I Error and Type II Error
a. In general, what is a type I error? In general, what is a type II error?
Verified step by step guidance
1
A Type I error occurs when we reject the null hypothesis (H₀) even though it is actually true. This is also known as a 'false positive.' For example, in a medical test, it would mean concluding that a patient has a disease when they actually do not.
A Type II error occurs when we fail to reject the null hypothesis (H₀) even though it is actually false. This is also known as a 'false negative.' For example, in a medical test, it would mean concluding that a patient does not have a disease when they actually do.
The probability of making a Type I error is denoted by α (alpha), which is also the significance level of the test. Common values for α are 0.05 or 0.01, depending on how strict the test is.
The probability of making a Type II error is denoted by β (beta). The complement of β, which is 1 - β, is called the power of the test. The power represents the probability of correctly rejecting the null hypothesis when it is false.
To minimize Type I and Type II errors, researchers often balance the significance level (α) and the sample size. Increasing the sample size can help reduce the likelihood of both types of errors, improving the reliability of the test results.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Type I Error
A Type I error occurs when a null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected when it is actually true. This is often referred to as a 'false positive,' meaning that the test suggests there is an effect or difference when none exists. The probability of making a Type I error is denoted by the significance level (alpha), commonly set at 0.05.
Type II Error
A Type II error happens when a null hypothesis is not rejected when it is false. This is known as a 'false negative,' indicating that the test fails to detect an effect or difference that is present. The probability of making a Type II error is represented by beta, and the power of a test is calculated as 1 - beta, reflecting the test's ability to correctly identify a true effect.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The outcomes of hypothesis testing are influenced by the chosen significance level and the sample size, which affect the likelihood of Type I and Type II errors.
