Exam Scores The following data represent the homework scores for the material on Polynomial and Rational Functions in Sullivan’s College Algebra course.
(c) Determine the mean and median score.
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
c. Find the mode.
d. Find the range.
Political Views A sample of 30 registered voters was surveyed in which the respondents were asked, “Do you consider your political views to be conservative, moderate, or liberal?” The results of the survey are shown in the table.
a. Determine the mode political view.
b. Do you think it would be a good idea to rotate the choices conservative, moderate, or liberal in the question? Why?