Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Median
1:39 minutes
Problem 5.CRE.1cd
Textbook Question
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
c. Find the mode.
d. Find the range.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the mode, identify the number(s) of moons that appear most frequently in the dataset. The dataset is: 0, 0, 1, 2, 17, 28, 21, 8.
Step 2: Count the frequency of each unique value in the dataset. For example, count how many times 0 appears, how many times 1 appears, and so on.
Step 3: The mode is the value(s) with the highest frequency. If no value repeats, the dataset has no mode. If multiple values have the same highest frequency, the dataset is multimodal.
Step 4: To find the range, subtract the smallest value in the dataset from the largest value. Identify the smallest value (minimum) and the largest value (maximum) in the dataset.
Step 5: Compute the range using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>Range</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>Maximum</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>Minimum</mi></math>. Ensure the result includes appropriate units (e.g., number of moons).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mode
The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a data set. In the context of the number of moons for the planets listed, the mode helps identify which number of moons is most common among the planets. If no number repeats, the data set is said to have no mode. Understanding how to calculate the mode is essential for summarizing data effectively.
Range
The range is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides insight into the spread of the data, showing how varied the number of moons is among the planets. To calculate the range, subtract the smallest value from the largest value. This concept is crucial for understanding the variability in the data.
Data Set
A data set is a collection of related values or observations, often organized in a structured format. In this case, the data set consists of the number of moons for each planet in the solar system. Analyzing a data set involves identifying patterns, calculating statistics like mode and range, and drawing conclusions based on the data. Understanding data sets is fundamental in statistics.
