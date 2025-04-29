Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mode The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a data set. In the context of the number of moons for the planets listed, the mode helps identify which number of moons is most common among the planets. If no number repeats, the data set is said to have no mode. Understanding how to calculate the mode is essential for summarizing data effectively.

Range The range is a measure of dispersion that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides insight into the spread of the data, showing how varied the number of moons is among the planets. To calculate the range, subtract the smallest value from the largest value. This concept is crucial for understanding the variability in the data.