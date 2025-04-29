The distribution of income tends to be skewed to the right. Suppose you are running for a congressional seat and wish to portray that the average income in your district is low. Which measure of central tendency, the mean or the median, would you report? Why?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Political Views A sample of 30 registered voters was surveyed in which the respondents were asked, “Do you consider your political views to be conservative, moderate, or liberal?” The results of the survey are shown in the table.
a. Determine the mode political view.
b. Do you think it would be a good idea to rotate the choices conservative, moderate, or liberal in the question? Why?
Key Concepts
Mode
Frequency Distribution
Survey Question Design and Response Bias
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the mean, median, and mode time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9
Exam Scores The following data represent the homework scores for the material on Polynomial and Rational Functions in Sullivan’s College Algebra course.
(c) Determine the mean and median score.
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
c. Find the mode.
d. Find the range.
Find the mode of the data in the table below. Is the data unimodal, bimodal, or multimodal?
Extending Concepts
Trimmed Mean To find the 10% trimmed mean of a data set, order the data, delete the lowest 10% of the entries and the highest 10% of the entries, and find the mean of the remaining entries.
b. Compare the four measures of central tendency, including the midrange.