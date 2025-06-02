Blood Alcohol Concentration Go to http://www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data 3_1_35. The data represent the blood alcohol concentration (BAC), in percent, of a random sample of drivers involved in fatal car accidents. A BAC of 0 indicates that no alcohol was present. Draw a histogram of the data, describe the shape, and determine the mean and median BAC of drivers in fatal accidents. Which measure of central tendency better describes the typical BAC of drivers in fatal accidents? Explain.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Exam Scores The following data represent the homework scores for the material on Polynomial and Rational Functions in Sullivan’s College Algebra course.
(c) Determine the mean and median score.
Key Concepts
Mean (Arithmetic Average)
Median
Data Organization and Ordering
You are negotiating a contract for the Players Association of the NBA. Which measure of central tendency will you use to support your claim that the average player’s salary needs to be increased? Why? As the chief negotiator for the owners, which measure would you use to refute the claim made by the Players Association?
The distribution of income tends to be skewed to the right. Suppose you are running for a congressional seat and wish to portray that the average income in your district is low. Which measure of central tendency, the mean or the median, would you report? Why?
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the mean, median, and mode time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9
Planets The planets of the solar system have the numbers of moons listed below in order from the sun. (Pluto is not included because it was uninvited from the solar system party in 2006.) Include appropriate units whenever relevant.
0 0 1 2 17 28 21 8
c. Find the mode.
d. Find the range.
Political Views A sample of 30 registered voters was surveyed in which the respondents were asked, “Do you consider your political views to be conservative, moderate, or liberal?” The results of the survey are shown in the table.
a. Determine the mode political view.
b. Do you think it would be a good idea to rotate the choices conservative, moderate, or liberal in the question? Why?