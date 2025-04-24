Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
12:04 minutes
Problem 3.2.6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Ages Listed below are the ages of the same 11 players used in the preceding exercise. How are the resulting statistics fundamentally different from those found in the preceding exercise?
41 24 30 31 32 29 25 26 26 25 30
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data set provided. The ages of the 11 players are: 41, 24, 30, 31, 32, 29, 25, 26, 26, 25, 30. These values will be used to calculate the range, variance, and standard deviation.
Step 2: Calculate the range. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Identify the maximum value (41) and the minimum value (24), then compute the range as: Range = Max - Min.
Step 3: Calculate the variance. First, find the mean (average) of the data set by summing all the values and dividing by the number of data points (n = 11). Then, for each data point, compute the squared difference from the mean. Sum these squared differences and divide by (n - 1) to get the sample variance. Use the formula: Variance = (Σ(xᵢ - mean)²) / (n - 1).
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: Standard Deviation = √(Variance).
Step 5: Compare the measures of variation (range, variance, and standard deviation) to the measures of center (mean, median, mode) from the preceding exercise. Discuss how measures of variation provide information about the spread of the data, while measures of center describe the central tendency.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range is a measure of variation that represents the difference between the maximum and minimum values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data, indicating how far apart the highest and lowest values are. For example, in the ages of the Super Bowl players, the range would be calculated by subtracting the youngest age from the oldest age.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator Example 1
Variance
Variance quantifies the degree to which data points in a set differ from the mean of the set. It is calculated by averaging the squared differences between each data point and the mean. A higher variance indicates that the data points are more spread out from the mean, while a lower variance suggests they are closer together. This concept is crucial for understanding the distribution of the players' ages.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is the square root of the variance and provides a measure of the average distance of each data point from the mean. It is expressed in the same units as the data, making it more interpretable than variance. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the ages of the players are clustered closely around the mean, while a larger standard deviation suggests a wider spread of ages among the players.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice