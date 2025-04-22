Identifying Significant Values with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 33–36, use the range rule of thumb to identify the limits separating values that are significantly low or significantly high.





U.S. Presidents Based on Data Set 22 “Presidents” in Appendix B, at the time of their first inauguration, presidents have a mean age of 55.2 years and a standard deviation of 6.9 years. Is the minimum required 35-year age for a president significantly low?