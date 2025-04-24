Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
12:28 minutes
Problem 3.2.31
Textbook Question
Estimating Standard Deviation with the Range Rule of Thumb. In Exercises 29–32, refer to the data in the indicated exercise. After finding the range of the data, use the range rule of thumb to estimate the value of the standard deviation. Compare the result to the standard deviation computed using all of the data.
Audiometry Use the hearing measurements from Data Set 7 “Audiometry.” Does it appear that the amounts of variation are different for the right threshold measurements and the left threshold measurements?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data set and extract the right and left threshold measurements from Data Set 7 'Audiometry'. These measurements will be used to calculate the range for each group (right and left).
Step 2: Calculate the range for each group. The range is defined as the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data set. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Range</mi> = <mi>Max</mi> - <mi>Min</mi></math>.
Step 3: Apply the range rule of thumb to estimate the standard deviation for each group. The rule states that the standard deviation can be approximated as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi> ≈ <mfrac><mi>Range</mi><mn>4</mn></mfrac></math>. Perform this calculation for both the right and left threshold measurements.
Step 4: Compare the estimated standard deviations obtained using the range rule of thumb to the actual standard deviations computed using all the data. The actual standard deviation is calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>σ</mi> = <msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi></math> is the mean and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of data points.
Step 5: Analyze the results to determine if the amounts of variation are different for the right and left threshold measurements. Compare the estimated and actual standard deviations for both groups and assess whether the variations are significantly different.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range Rule of Thumb
The Range Rule of Thumb is a simple method for estimating the standard deviation of a dataset. It states that the standard deviation can be approximated as one-fourth of the range, which is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the data. This rule provides a quick way to gauge variability without performing complex calculations.
Recommended video:
5:14
Probability of Mutually Exclusive Events
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation suggests that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is a crucial concept for understanding the distribution of data and is often used in hypothesis testing and confidence intervals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Comparative Analysis of Variability
Comparative analysis of variability involves assessing the differences in spread or dispersion between two or more datasets. In the context of the audiometry measurements, this analysis helps determine if the variation in hearing thresholds differs significantly between the right and left ears. Understanding these differences can provide insights into potential asymmetries in hearing ability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
