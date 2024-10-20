Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
A data set has a minimum value of 16 and a maximum value of 71. Without constructing a table, find the class width if you organized this data into 7 classes. Write the lower and upper class limits.
min = 16; max = 71; 7 classes.
A
Lower: 16, 23, 30, 37, 44, 51, 58, 65
Upper: 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 72
B
Lower: 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64
Upper: 23, 31, 39, 47, 55, 63, 74
C
Lower: 16, 23, 30, 37, 44, 51, 58, 65
Upper: 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64, 71
D
Lower: 16, 24, 32, 40, 48, 56, 64
Upper: 23, 31, 39, 47, 55, 63, 71