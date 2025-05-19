Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2:13 minutes
Problem 2.2.18
Textbook Question
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Nursing Use a stem-and-leaf plot to display the data, which represent the number of hours 24 nurses work per week.
40 40 35 48 38 40 36 50 32 36 40 35
30 24 40 36 40 36 40 39 33 40 32 38
