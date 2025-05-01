Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Multiple Choice
A stemplot contains the row 2|0024555789. List the data points displayed in this row.
A
20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29
B
2, 0, 0, 2, 4, 5, 5, 5, 7, 8, 9
C
20, 20, 22, 24, 25, 25, 25, 27, 28, 29
D
2, 0, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9
