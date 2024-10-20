For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute ﻿ P ( A ∪ B ) P\left(A\cup B\right) P(A∪B)﻿ if ﻿ P ( A ) = 0.15 P\left(A\right)=0.15 P(A)=0.15﻿ and ﻿ P ( B ) = 0.32 P\left(B\right)=0.32 P(B)=0.32﻿