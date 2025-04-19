Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. An event with a probability of 0 means it cannot happen, while a probability of 1 means it is certain to happen. In the context of rolling a die, the probability of rolling a specific number is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For a single six-sided die, the sample space consists of the numbers {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the total number of outcomes against which favorable outcomes are compared. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion