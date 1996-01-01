a. Patti and John each played 100 games of Solitaire on their smartphones. Patti won 7 games and estimated her probability of winning Solitaire as 0.07. John won 6 games and estimated his probability as 0.06. Why do their estimates differ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In the context of probability experiments, which of the following best describes an variable?
The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
b. What is the probability an individual is female and believes the ideal number of children is 2?
"Putting It Together: Red-Light Cameras
In a study of the feasibility of a red-light camera program in the city of Milwaukee, the data below summarize the projected number of crashes at 13 selected intersections over a five-year period.
(g) Based on the data shown, does it appear that the red-light camera program will be beneficial in reducing crashes at the intersections? Explain.
"
Which of the following is a qualitative measurement in the context of probability?
If you toss a fair coin times, what is the probability that it lands on tails in a single toss?
If a single letter is chosen at random from the word 'probability', what is the probability that the letter selected is ?
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
