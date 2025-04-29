Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability

Problem 4.1.24b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.
Guessing Birthdays On their first date, Kelly asks Mike to guess the date of her birth, not including the year.
b. Would it be unlikely for him to guess correctly on his first try?

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Kelly is asking Mike to guess her birth date (month and day) without including the year. There are 12 months in a year, and each month has a specific number of days. To calculate the probability, we need to determine the total number of possible dates in a year.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of possible dates. Assuming a non-leap year, there are 365 days in a year. Each day represents a unique combination of month and day. Therefore, the total number of possible dates is 365.
Step 3: Determine the probability of guessing correctly on the first try. Probability is calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes. In this case, there is only 1 favorable outcome (guessing Kelly's exact birth date) out of 365 possible outcomes. The probability formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>365</mn></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: Interpret the probability value. A probability of <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mn>365</mn></mfrac></math> is very small, indicating that it is highly unlikely for Mike to guess correctly on his first try.
Step 5: Conclude the answer. Based on the calculated probability, it would indeed be unlikely for Mike to guess Kelly's birth date correctly on his first try.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of guessing a birthday, the probability of correctly guessing a specific date can be calculated by considering the total number of possible outcomes, which is typically 365 for a non-leap year. Thus, the probability of guessing correctly on the first try is 1/365, indicating a very low likelihood.
Introduction to Probability
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. In this scenario, the sample space consists of all the days in a year, which is 365 days. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the basis for determining how many favorable outcomes exist compared to the total number of outcomes.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Unlikely Events
An event is considered unlikely if its probability is significantly low, often defined as less than 0.05 (or 5%). In the case of Mike guessing Kelly's birthday, with a probability of 1/365, this event falls well below the 5% threshold, making it unlikely for him to guess correctly on his first try. Recognizing unlikely events helps in understanding the nature of chance and randomness in probability.
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
