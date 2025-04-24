Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Counting
4:01 minutes
Problem 4.4.7
Textbook Question
Quinela In a horse race, a quinela bet is won if you selected the two horses that finish first and second, and they can be selected in any order. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby had a field of 20 horses. What is the probability of winning a quinela bet if you randomly select the horses?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A quinela bet involves selecting two horses that finish first and second in any order. The total number of horses in the race is 20.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of ways to choose 2 horses from a group of 20. This is a combination problem, as the order of selection does not matter. Use the combination formula: C(n, k) = n! / [k!(n-k)!], where n is the total number of items (20 horses) and k is the number of items to choose (2 horses).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the combination formula: C(20, 2) = 20! / [2!(20-2)!]. Simplify the factorials to compute the total number of combinations.
Step 4: Since you are randomly selecting 2 horses, there is only 1 favorable outcome (the pair of horses you selected finishing first and second in any order). The probability of winning the quinela bet is the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes: P = 1 / C(20, 2).
Step 5: Simplify the probability expression to get the final probability. This involves calculating the denominator (C(20, 2)) and then taking its reciprocal.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and arrangements of objects. In the context of the quinela bet, it helps determine how many ways two horses can be selected from a group of 20. The formula for combinations is used to calculate the number of ways to choose 'r' items from 'n' items without regard to the order of selection.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, the probability of winning a quinela bet can be calculated by dividing the number of successful outcomes (correctly selecting the first and second horses) by the total number of possible outcomes (all combinations of two horses from the field).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Permutations vs. Combinations
Permutations and combinations are both ways to count arrangements of items, but they differ in whether order matters. In a quinela bet, the order of the selected horses does not matter, making it a combination problem. Understanding this distinction is crucial for correctly calculating the probability of winning the bet.
Recommended video:
03:18
Permutations vs. Combinations
Watch next
Master Introduction to Permutations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning