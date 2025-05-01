High Fives
b. If n mathletes shake hands with each other exactly once, what is the total number of handshakes?
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?
Evaluate the given expression.
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
How many ways are there to arrange the letters in the word CALCULUS?
From a class of 28 students, in how many ways could a teacher select 4 students to lead the class discussion?
Evaluate the given expression.
Combination Lock The typical combination lock uses three numbers, each between 0 and 49. Opening the lock requires entry of the three numbers in the correct order. Is the name “combination” lock appropriate? Why or why not?
Social Security Numbers A Social Security number consists of nine digits in a particular order, and repetition of digits is allowed. After seeing the last four digits printed on a receipt, if you randomly select the other digits, what is the probability of getting the correct Social Security number of the person who was given the receipt?
Quinela In a horse race, a quinela bet is won if you selected the two horses that finish first and second, and they can be selected in any order. The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby had a field of 20 horses. What is the probability of winning a quinela bet if you randomly select the horses?
Radio Station Call Letters Radio and Television station call letters must begin with either K (for stations west of the Mississippi River) or W (for stations east of the Mississippi River) and must include either two or three additional letters. How many different possibilities are there?
DNA Nucleotides DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is made of nucleotides. Each nucleotide can contain any one of these nitrogenous bases: A (adenine), G (guanine), C (cytosine), T (thymine). If one of those four bases (A, G, C, T) must be selected three times to form a linear triplet, how many different triplets are possible? All four bases can be selected for each of the three components of the triplet.
Teed Off When four golfers are about to begin a game, they often toss a tee to randomly select the order in which they tee off. What is the probability that they tee off in alphabetical order by last name?
Phone Numbers Current rules for telephone area codes allow the use of digits 2–9 for the first digit, and 0–9 for the second and third digits, but the last two digits cannot both be 1 (to avoid confusion with area codes such as 911). How many different area codes are possible with these rules? That same rule applies to the exchange numbers, which are the three digits immediately preceding the last four digits of a phone number. Given both of those rules, how many 10-digit phone numbers are possible? Given that these rules apply to the United States and Canada and a few islands, are there enough possible phone numbers? (Assume that the combined population is about 400,000,000.)