Permutations vs. Combinations In statistics, permutations refer to the arrangement of items in a specific order, while combinations refer to the selection of items without regard to order. The term 'combination lock' is misleading because the order of the numbers matters for unlocking, which aligns with permutations rather than combinations.

Sample Space The sample space in probability is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For the combination lock, the sample space consists of all possible sequences of three numbers chosen from the range of 0 to 49, which amounts to 50 options for each number, leading to a total of 50^3 (125,000) possible combinations.