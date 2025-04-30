Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combinatorics Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with counting, arrangement, and combination of objects. In this context, it helps determine the number of possible combinations of letters that can form the call signs for radio stations. Understanding basic combinatorial principles, such as permutations and combinations, is essential for solving problems involving selection and arrangement.

Permutations and Combinations Permutations refer to the different ways of arranging a set of items where the order matters, while combinations refer to the selection of items where the order does not matter. In the case of radio station call letters, we need to consider how many ways we can arrange the additional letters after the initial 'K' or 'W', which directly impacts the total number of unique call signs possible. Recommended video: 03:18 03:18 Permutations vs. Combinations