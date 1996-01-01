- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=3πsin(4πx)
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, s(t) = 8 cos 3t where s(t) is the position (in feet) and t is the time (in seconds). Find the amplitude of the motion.
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, s(t) = 8 cos 3t where s(t) is the position (in feet) and t is the time (in seconds). Find the period of the motion.
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, where is the position (in feet) and is the time (in seconds). Find the frequency of the motion.
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure of obtaining the graph of y=sin(x+52π) from the graph of y=sinx?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosx ?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 20 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -12 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 10 + 12 sin x from the graph of y = 12 sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -13 + 8 cos x from the graph of y = 8 cos x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 8 + 2 cos (x + π/7) from the graph of y = cos x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -14 + 5 cos (x - π/4) from the graph of y = cos x?
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = 8 sin (11x - 6)
If the trigonometric function shown has the possible forms of y=d+sinx, y=d+cosx, y=sin(x−c), or y=cos(x−c), what is the equation that represents the graph? Note that c should have the smallest possible positive value.
