- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = -(1/8) sin ((1/4)x + π/4)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 3 + 5sin(x/7)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 5 - (3/4)cos(3x/5)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 6 cos (x + π/9)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = -sin (x - 7π/12)
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form ( and phase shift is not included).
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form (b>0 and phase shift is not included).
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = -5x5 + 17x
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = 3.7x6 - 13x4 + 29
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = x5 - 3x + 11
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = 3x + 4/x7