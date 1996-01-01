Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
127 problems
122PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 11 sin 2x
123PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = (1/3)sin(π/6)x
124PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = −5 cos (x +3π)
125PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = −7 sin((π/4)x − 4π)