- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the x-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the y-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the origin on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the x-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(-12, -5)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the y-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(-12, -5)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the origin on a rectangular coordinate system.
(-12, -5)
Identify the amplitude of the given function. Then, graph it and its parent function y = sin x in the same Cartesian plane. Consider the domain 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π for both of the functions.
y = 12 sin x
Identify the amplitude of the given function. Then, graph it and its parent function y = sin x in the same Cartesian plane. Consider the domain 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π for both of the functions.
y = (1/8) sin x
Identify the amplitude of the given function. Then, graph it and its parent function y = sin x in the same Cartesian plane. Consider the domain 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π for both of the functions.
y = - 14 sin x
Identify the amplitude and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = 5 sin [(1/4)x]
Identify the amplitude and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = -5 sin (4πx)
Identify the amplitude and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = - sin [(2/7)x]
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = sin (x - 5π)
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = 6 sin(4x - π)
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = (1/4) sin (x + π/4)
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = -3 sin (2x + π/4)
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = -5 sin (2πx + 6π)
Find the amplitude of the given function and plot it along with y = cos x on the same rectangular coordinate system for the domain of x from 0 to 2π.
y = 13cos x
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = cos 13x
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 17cos 6πx
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = -19 cos (1/4)x
Find the amplitude, phase shift and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = cos(x − π/8)
Find the amplitude, phase shift and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 7 cos(3x − 2π)
Find the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = (1/7)cos (2x + π/3)
Find the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = −12 cos (5x − π/3)
Find the amplitude, phase shift and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 16cos (4πx + 2π)