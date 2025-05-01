Algebra and Trigonometry
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θ=π6+2πn,5π6+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{5\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n
θ=5π6+2πn,11π6+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{5\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{11\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n
θ=π6+2πn,7π6+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{7\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=6π+2πn,67π+2πn
θ=π6+πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)+\(\pi\) nθ=6π+πn
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Find all solutions to the equation.
cosx=1\(\cos\) x=1
tanθ=1\(\tan\]\theta\)=1
sinθ=−32\(\sin\]\theta\)=-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\)
3sinθ−6=−93\(\sin\]\theta\)-6=-9
2cosθ+4=5\(\sqrt\)2\(\cos\]\theta\)+4=5