Algebra and Trigonometry
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θ=2πn\(\theta\)=2\(\pi\) nθ=2πn
θ=π4+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=4π+2πn
θ=π4+πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)+\(\pi\) nθ=4π+πn
θ=5π4+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{5\pi}{4}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=45π+2πn
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Find all solutions to the equation.
cosx=1\(\cos\) x=1
sinθ=−32\(\sin\]\theta\)=-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\)
3sinθ−6=−93\(\sin\]\theta\)-6=-9
2cosθ+4=5\(\sqrt\)2\(\cos\]\theta\)+4=5
3tanθ−7=−6\(\sqrt\)3\(\tan\]\theta\)-7=-6