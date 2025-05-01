Algebra and Trigonometry
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θ=π3+2πn,2π3+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{3}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{2\pi}{3}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=3π+2πn,32π+2πn
θ=7π6+2πn,11π6+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{7\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{11\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=67π+2πn,611π+2πn
θ=4π3+2πn,5π3+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{4\pi}{3}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{5\pi}{3}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=34π+2πn,35π+2πn
θ=π6+2πn,5π6+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) n,\(\frac{5\pi}{6}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=6π+2πn,65π+2πn
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Find all solutions to the equation.
cosx=1\(\cos\) x=1
tanθ=1\(\tan\]\theta\)=1
3sinθ−6=−93\(\sin\]\theta\)-6=-9
2cosθ+4=5\(\sqrt\)2\(\cos\]\theta\)+4=5
3tanθ−7=−6\(\sqrt\)3\(\tan\]\theta\)-7=-6