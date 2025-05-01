Algebra and Trigonometry
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x=0x=0x=0
x=2πnx=2\(\pi\) nx=2πn
x=π+2πnx=\(\pi\)+2\(\pi\) nx=π+2πn
x=π2+2πn,x=3π2+2πnx=\(\frac{\pi}{2}\)+2\(\pi\) n,x=\(\frac{3\pi}{2}\)+2\(\pi\) nx=2π+2πn,x=23π+2πn
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Find all solutions to the equation.
tanθ=1\(\tan\]\theta\)=1
sinθ=−32\(\sin\]\theta\)=-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\)
3sinθ−6=−93\(\sin\]\theta\)-6=-9
2cosθ+4=5\(\sqrt\)2\(\cos\]\theta\)+4=5
3tanθ−7=−6\(\sqrt\)3\(\tan\]\theta\)-7=-6