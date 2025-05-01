Algebra and Trigonometry
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θ=π2+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{\pi}{2}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=2π+2πn
θ=2πn\(\theta\)=2\(\pi\) nθ=2πn
θ=π+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\pi\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=π+2πn
θ=3π2+2πn\(\theta\)=\(\frac{3\pi}{2}\)+2\(\pi\) nθ=23π+2πn
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Find all solutions to the equation.
cosx=1\(\cos\) x=1
tanθ=1\(\tan\]\theta\)=1
sinθ=−32\(\sin\]\theta\)=-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\)
2cosθ+4=5\(\sqrt\)2\(\cos\]\theta\)+4=5
3tanθ−7=−6\(\sqrt\)3\(\tan\]\theta\)-7=-6