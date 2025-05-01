Algebra and Trigonometry
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z=12iz=12iz=12i
z=12z=12z=12
z=1z=1z=1
z=iz=iz=i
Master Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Express the complex number z=7+11iz=7+11i in polar form.
Express the complex number z=2−4iz=2-4i in the polar form.
Express the complex number z=1−33iz=1-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{3}\)i in polar form.
Convert the complex number z=2(cos7π4+i・sin7π4)z=\(\sqrt\)2\(\left\)(\(\cos\]\frac{7\pi}{4}\)+i・\(\sin\[\frac{7\pi}{4}\]\right\)) from polar to rectangular form.