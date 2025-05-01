Algebra and Trigonometry
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z=2−i2z=\(\sqrt\)2-i\(\sqrt\)2z=2−i2
z=1−iz=1-iz=1−i
z=2−2iz=2-2iz=2−2i
z=−iz=-iz=−i
Master Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
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