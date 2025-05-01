Algebra and Trigonometry
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3x(−x2+4x−6)3x\(\left\)(-x^2+4x-6\(\right\))3x(−x2+4x−6)
3x2(−x2+4x−6)3x^2\(\left\)(-x^2+4x-6\(\right\))3x2(−x2+4x−6)
3(−x3+4x2−6x)3\(\left\)(-x^3+4x^2-6x\(\right\))3(−x3+4x2−6x)
3x2(−3x4+12x3−18x2)3x^2\(\left\)(-3x^4+12x^3-18x^2\(\right\))3x2(−3x4+12x3−18x2)
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor the polynomial.
x2−2x−15x^2-2x-15
4x2−19x+124x^2-19x+12
3x2−2x−53x^2-2x-5
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
4x2y−100y4x^2y-100y
Factor the polynomial by grouping
−x2−5x+7x+35-x^2-5x+7x+35
Factor the polynomial by grouping.
6x3−2x2+3x−16x^3-2x^2+3x-1
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
25x2−110x+12125x^2-110x+121
x249−9\(\frac{x^2}{49}\)-9