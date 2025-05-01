Algebra and Trigonometry
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(−x+7)(x+5)\(\left\)(-x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))(−x+7)(x+5)
(x+7)(x+5)\(\left\)(x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))(x+7)(x+5)
(x−7)(x+5)\(\left\)(x-7\(\right\))\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))(x−7)(x+5)
(x+7)(−x+5)\(\left\)(x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+5\(\right\))(x+7)(−x+5)
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor the polynomial.
4x2−19x+124x^2-19x+12
3x2−2x−53x^2-2x-5
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
4x2y−100y4x^2y-100y
−3x4+12x3−18x2-3x^4+12x^3-18x^2
Factor the polynomial by grouping.
6x3−2x2+3x−16x^3-2x^2+3x-1
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
25x2−110x+12125x^2-110x+121
x249−9\(\frac{x^2}{49}\)-9
x2−13x+40x^2-13x+40