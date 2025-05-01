Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(5x−10)2\(\left\)(5x-10\(\right\))^2
(5x+11)(5x−11)\(\left\)(5x+11\(\right\))\(\left\)(5x-11\(\right\))
(5x+11)2\(\left\)(5x+11\(\right\))^2
(5x−11)2\(\left\)(5x-11\(\right\))^2
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
4x2y−100y4x^2y-100y
−3x4+12x3−18x2-3x^4+12x^3-18x^2
Factor the polynomial by grouping
−x2−5x+7x+35-x^2-5x+7x+35
Factor the polynomial by grouping.
6x3−2x2+3x−16x^3-2x^2+3x-1
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
x249−9\(\frac{x^2}{49}\)-9
Factor the polynomial.
x2−13x+40x^2-13x+40
x2−2x−15x^2-2x-15
4x2−19x+124x^2-19x+12