Algebra and Trigonometry
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2x2(3x−1)2x^2\(\left\)(3x-1\(\right\))
(2x2+x)(3x−1)\(\left\)(2x^2+x\(\right\))\(\left\)(3x-1\(\right\))
(2x+1)(3x2−1)\(\left\)(2x+1\(\right\))\(\left\)(3x^2-1\(\right\))
(2x2+1)(3x−1)\(\left\)(2x^2+1\(\right\))\(\left\)(3x-1\(\right\))
Master Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Factor the polynomial.
3x2−2x−53x^2-2x-5
Factor out the Greatest Common Factor in the polynomial.
4x2y−100y4x^2y-100y
−3x4+12x3−18x2-3x^4+12x^3-18x^2
Factor the polynomial by grouping
−x2−5x+7x+35-x^2-5x+7x+35
Factor the polynomial using special product formulas.
25x2−110x+12125x^2-110x+121
x249−9\(\frac{x^2}{49}\)-9
x2−13x+40x^2-13x+40
x2−2x−15x^2-2x-15